Citgo lost $4 mln in Q3 after outages, turnarounds cut throughput

Marianna Parraga Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

Venezuelan-owned refining company Citgo Petroleum on Monday reported a third quarter net loss of $4 million, down from a $3 million profit in the previous quarter, after outages and turnarounds reduced its facilities' crude throughput to 85%.

HOUSTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Venezuelan-owned refining company Citgo Petroleum on Monday reported a third quarter net loss of $4 million, down from a $3 million profit in the previous quarter, after outages and turnarounds reduced its facilities' crude throughput to 85%.

