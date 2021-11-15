Citgo lost $4 mln in Q3 after outages, turnarounds cut throughput
HOUSTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Venezuelan-owned refining company Citgo Petroleum on Monday reported a third quarter net loss of $4 million, down from a $3 million profit in the previous quarter, after outages and turnarounds reduced its facilities' crude throughput to 85%.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Gary McWilliams)
