Citgo expects refinery utilization rate to continue rising in 2nd qtr -CEO

June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. refining company Citgo Petroleum expects to continue increasing its refinery utilization rates after weather events hit its facilities last year and in the first quarter, Chief Executive Carlos Jorda said on Wednesday.

Citgo's utilization rate rose in March for an average of 83% in the first three months of the year, a quarter when a winter storm that severely affected refiners in the U.S. Gulf Coast contributed to the company's net loss of $180 million, the firm said last month.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga and Luc Cohen Editing by Chris Reese)

((marianna.parraga@thomsonreuters.com; +5255 5282 7159; Reuters Messaging: marianna.parraga@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.