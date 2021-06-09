Culture

Citgo expects refinery utilization rate to continue rising in 2nd qtr -CEO

Contributors
Marianna Parraga Reuters
Luc Cohen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

U.S. refining company Citgo Petroleum expects to continue increasing its refinery utilization rates after weather events hit its facilities last year and in the first quarter, Chief Executive Carlos Jorda said on Wednesday.

June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. refining company Citgo Petroleum expects to continue increasing its refinery utilization rates after weather events hit its facilities last year and in the first quarter, Chief Executive Carlos Jorda said on Wednesday.

Citgo's utilization rate rose in March for an average of 83% in the first three months of the year, a quarter when a winter storm that severely affected refiners in the U.S. Gulf Coast contributed to the company's net loss of $180 million, the firm said last month.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga and Luc Cohen Editing by Chris Reese)

((marianna.parraga@thomsonreuters.com; +5255 5282 7159; Reuters Messaging: marianna.parraga@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets Energy

Latest Leadership Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Culture

    Explore

    Most Popular