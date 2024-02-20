News & Insights

Citgo denies it has entered settlement talks with PDVSA ex-employees

February 20, 2024 — 03:17 am EST

Written by Swati Verma for Reuters ->

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Citgo Petroleum PDVSAC.UL on Monday denied it had entered into settlement conversations with plaintiffs in legal proceedings brought by former employees of its parent firm Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) PDVSA.UL.

Citgo, a subsidiary of the Venezuelan state-owned oil company, in a statement said it has not engaged in any settlement negotiations or discussions with plaintiffs or their representatives regarding a class action filed last year in the U.S. District Court in Delaware.

"The case is in its early stages, and the court has not issued any rulings regarding the sufficiency of the complaint, whether the case can be maintained as a class action, or the merits of plaintiffs' claims," the Houston-based refiner said.

