Citadel's flagship portfolio up 13%, far outpacing broader stock market

Svea Herbst-Bayliss Reuters
Hedge fund Citadel posted a modest rise in its flagship portfolio last month and now boasts gains of 13% for the year, far outpacing the broader stock market's double digit losses.

Ken Griffin's Citadel told investors that its multi-strategy Wellington fund inched up 0.23% in May when the S&P 500 index .SPX ended flat. May's small increase follows a more robust 7.45% gain in April when the S&P tumbled nearly 9%.

The S&P was off 13.3% in the first five months of 2022.

Citadel Equities is up 6.46% for the first five months of the year, while the firm's Global Fixed Income fund is up 14.35% and its Tactical Trading portfolio has risen 9.85% since January, Griffin said.

A spokesman for the firm declined further comment.

Citadel manages $51 billion in assets and its gains place the firm's portfolios in sharp contrast to those of many other hedge funds, including Tiger Global - one of the industry's biggest firms.

The HFRX Equity Hedge Index fell 3.31% in the first five months of 2022, according to data provider Hedge Fund Research.

