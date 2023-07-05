Citadel's flagship fund up 7.15% in first half of year -source

By Carolina Mandl

NEW YORK, July 5 (Reuters) - U.S. hedge fund Citadel's flagship portfolio posted a 7.15% return in the first half of the year, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, outperforming the broader industry.

Preliminary numbers from HFR, a data provider for the hedge fund industry, show that on average the industry gained 0.63% in the first half of the year.

The Citadel Wellington multi-strategy fund rose 0.95% in June, the person added, while other portfolios managed by the firm also gained in the month and in the first half of the year.

The person could not be named because hedge funds' performances are not public.

Citadel's Tactical Trading fund climbed 2.07% last month and is up 9.36% since January, while its Global Equities fund rose 1.03% last month and is up 8.43% in the first half of the year, the person said. The Global Fixed Income fund was up 1.38% and gained 4.39% since January, the person added.

The firm started June managing roughly $59 billion in all strategies, but the size of each of its funds is not made public.

Citadel's profits in the first half of 2023 come after the firm founded by Ken Griffin last year posted a gain of $16 billion, the largest annual gain ever made by a hedge fund manager, according to data from LCH, a fund of funds firm.

Other multi-strategy hedge funds, which invest in different strategies and assets, from equities to commodities and macroeconomic trends, have also posted gains.

Israel Englander's Millennium was up 2.8% in the first half and 1.1% in June, while Dmitry Balyasny's Balyasny Atlas Enhanced went down roughly 1% in June and rose 1.26% in the first half, two sources familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity.

The returns posted by multi-strategy firms underscore how 2023 has been a mixed bag of performances for hedge funds. Macro hedge funds, which bet on global economic trends, have had a more challenging year. Many of them have ended the first half of the year with losses after being caught off-guard by the banking crisis.

