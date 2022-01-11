Citadel Securities valued at $22 bln after investment from Sequoia, Paradigm

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Citadel Securities said on Tuesday venture capital firm Sequoia Capital and crypto-focused investment company Paradigm had invested $1.15 billion in the firm, giving the market maker a valuation of nearly $22 billion.

