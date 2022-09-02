Citadel Securities sets sights on Treasury investors in Japan

By Makiko Yamazaki

TOKYO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Citadel Securities aims to be among the top market makers in U.S. fixed-income products in Japan, its executives said, tapping demand from the largest foreign investors of Treasuries as the Chicago-based firm continues its expansion in Asia.

Citadel Securities, one of the world's biggest market makers in U.S. Treasuries and dollar interest rate swaps, entered the Japanese market this week, launching an office with a 10-member team including Shinichiro Kato, who joined from HSBC.

Japan is already a crowded market with more than 20 dealers providing liquidity in U.S. fixed-income products, including top U.S. banks such as Goldman Sachs Group GS.N and JPMorgan JPM.N.

"We're here to be a top player," Paul Hamill, global head of fixed income distribution, told Reuters in an interview. "We're not just trying to show up."

In the same interview, Kato, representative director of the Japan office, said that Citadel's global business is an advantage in helping Japanese clients manage their portfolios.

Citadel Securities now has six offices in the Asia-Pacific. It launched its first fixed-income offerings in the region in Hong Kong in 2020.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; editing by Jason Neely)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.