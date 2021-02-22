Citadel CEO Ken Griffin Says He ‘Doesn’t Know How to Think’ About Bitcoin

Ken Griffin, founder and CEO of multinational hedge fund manager Citadel, is yet to be convinced by bitcoin, describing it as “effectively a digital token.”

Speaking to Andrew Ross Sorkin of CNBC on Friday, the billionaire investor said that he does not see “the economic underpinning of cryptocurrencies” and does not spend any time thinking about them.

“I understand how to value a stock, I understand how to think about currency-exchange rates around the world,” Griffin said.

“I don’t know how to think about what is effectively a digital token.”

The Citadel founder’s comments come at a time when the mood music on Wall Street suggests distinctly warming sentiment toward crypto.

Griffin was also quizzed by Sorkin about Citadel’s role in the recent GameStop trading frenzy, for which he and others were called in front of Congress last week.

