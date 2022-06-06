US Markets
Citadel, AQR's flagship portfolios far outpacing broader stock market

Hedge funds AQR and Citadel posted rises in their flagship portfolios last month that outpaced the broader stock market's double digit losses.

NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - Hedge funds AQR and Citadel posted rises in their flagship portfolios last month that outpaced the broader stock market's double digit losses.

Citadel's multi-strategy Wellington fund had a modest rise in May and now boasts gains of 13% for the year.

Ken Griffin's Citadel told investors that the fund inched up 0.23% in May when the S&P 500 index ended flat. May's small increase follows a more robust 7.45% gain in April when the S&P tumbled nearly 9%.

The S&P was off 13.3% in the first five months of 2022.

Citadel Equities is up 6.46% for the first five months of the year, while the firm's Global Fixed Income fund is up 14.35% and its Tactical Trading portfolio has risen 9.85% since January, Griffin said.

A spokesman for the firm declined further comment.

Citadel manages $51 billion in assets and its gains place the firm's portfolios in sharp contrast to those of many other hedge funds, including Tiger Global - one of the industry's biggest firms.

AQR's Absolute Return is up 43.3% in the year, inking a gain of 5.5% last month, as the fund has benefited from the current macro environment.

The firm's Equity Market Neutral hedge fund has comfortably beaten the S&P in May, up 13.2% in the month. Its return in the year is positive 52.5%. AQR has $117 billion in assets under management.

The HFRX Equity Hedge Index fell 3.31% in the first five months of 2022, according to data provider Hedge Fund Research. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Carolina Mandl; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Bernard Orr) ((svea.herbst@thomsonreuters.com; +617 856 4331; Reuters Messaging: svea.herbst.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: HEDGEFUNDS CITADEL/ (UPDATE 1)

