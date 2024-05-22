News & Insights

CI&T Reports Mild Growth and AI Focus in 1Q24

May 22, 2024

CI&T (CINT) has released an update.

CI&T Inc, a global digital specialist, reported modest revenue growth in the first quarter of 2024 with net revenues of R$523.5 million, marking a 0.2% increase from the previous quarter, despite a year-over-year decline. The company also experienced a drop in net profit to R$22.4 million and adjusted EBITDA to R$84.3 million, while CEO Cesar Gon highlighted the transformative initiatives underway to become an AI-first company. Optimistically, CI&T anticipates a resumption in growth, projecting at least a 3.5% revenue increase in the second quarter and a year-over-year net revenue growth of -2.5% to +2.5% for 2024.

