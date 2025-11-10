CI&T to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

CI&T Inc. CINT is scheduled to report third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 12.



CINT expects third-quarter 2025 total revenues to be at least $124.4 million, representing 10.5% year-over-year growth in constant currency and 10.8% growth on a reported basis.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $124.84 million, suggesting 11.27% growth over the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for third-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at 8 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. This indicates a twofold increase in year-over-year growth.

The company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while beating the same on one occasion, the average negative surprise being 10.63%.



Let us see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Key Factors to Note Before CINT’s Q3 Results

CI&T’s expanding AI-driven capabilities are expected to have positively influenced its performance in the third quarter of 2025. The company’s proprietary AI platform, CI&T FLOW, has become a key differentiator, enabling enterprise-wide adoption of AI and driving measurable efficiency gains for clients. By integrating FLOW into its go-to-market strategy, CINT has strengthened both new client acquisition and existing account expansion. Its focus on AI-led modernization, hyper-efficient delivery, and safe, compliant transformation solutions is likely to have supported stronger deal momentum and productivity gains in the to-be-reported quarter.



The company’s continued success in expanding large client relationships is expected to have supported its performance in the third quarter of 2025. CINT’s strong execution and focus on delivering measurable business outcomes have deepened engagements with its largest customers, driving sustained revenue visibility and cross-selling opportunities. This momentum is evident from the 12% year-over-year revenue growth from its top 10 clients in the second quarter and the increase in clients generating $5-$10 million in annual revenues, reflecting a healthy pipeline of next-generation strategic accounts heading into the quarter under review.



A stronger business pipeline and expanding client engagements are expected to have benefited CI&T in the third quarter of 2025. Management’s decision to raise its full-year outlook and guide third-quarter revenues to at least $124.4 million, up about 10.5% year over year at constant currency, highlights solid demand traction and execution consistency. These factors are likely to have contributed to healthy revenue expansion during the quarter.



However, sustained weakness across key verticals is expected to have adversely impacted CI&T’s performance in the third quarter of 2025. The company continued to face sluggish demand in its Technology & Telecom and Life Sciences segments, which declined 17% and 9.3% year over year in the second quarter, following 17.5% and 7% declines in the first quarter, respectively. This persistent softness in client activity is likely to have limited top-line momentum in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says About CINT Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CI&T this time around. According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.



CINT has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

