CI&T Q3 Earnings Fall Short of Estimates, Revenues Surpass

CI&T Inc. CINT reported diluted earnings of 7 cents per share in the third quarter of 2025, which increased 81.1% from the year-ago quarter but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.5%. The company also reported adjusted diluted earnings of 9 cents, up 16.4% year over year.



Revenues reached $127.3 million, up 13.4% year over year. On a constant-currency basis, revenues grew 12.1%. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.98%.

CINT’s Segmental Top-Line Details

Industry-wise, Financial Services revenues increased 51% year over year to $48.1 million, representing 37.8% of total revenues.



Retail and Industrial Goods revenues of $26.2 million grew 11.4% year over year, accounting for 20.6% of total revenues.

Consumer Goods generated $24.7 million, accounting for 19.4% of the company’s total revenues, down 1.8% year over year.



Technology and Telecommunications revenues of $12.1 million fell 5% year over year, accounting for 9.5% of total revenues.



Life Sciences revenues of $9.7 million rose 4.6% year over year, accounting for 7.6% of total revenues. Other revenues accounted for the smallest share, at 5.1% of total revenues, and declined 32.8% year over year to $6.5 million.



Geographically, North America contributed $54.6 million, representing 42.9% of total revenues and growing 6.2% year over year. LATAM delivered $61.3 million, or 48.2% of total revenues, marking a robust 35.3% year-over-year increase. Meanwhile, New Markets accounted for 9% of total revenues and declined 26.3% from the prior-year period.



The company’s Top Client contributed $14.9 million in revenues, up 71.1% year over year and representing 11.7% of total revenues. On the other hand, revenues from the Top 10 Clients reached $56.2 million, an increase of 19.5% year over year, accounting for 44.2% of total revenues.

Q3 Operating Details

Adjusted Gross profit increased 3.2% year over year to $43.1 million in the third quarter. The company’s gross margin contracted 340 basis points (bps) year over year to 33.9%.



CI&T reported an adjusted EBITDA of $23.5 million in the quarter under review, up 7.5% year over year, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.5%, which declined 100 bps.



Adjusted Net Profit increased 10.6% year over year to $11.3 million, resulting in an adjusted profit margin of 8.9%.



CI&T ended the third quarter of 2025 with 7,858 employees, reflecting a 16.3% year-over-year increase in headcount.

CINT’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sept. 30, 2025, CINT had cash and cash equivalents of $43.3 million compared with $58.6 billion as of June 30, 2025.



In September 2025, the board of directors approved the renewal of the company’s share repurchase program, authorizing the buyback of up to 5.0 million Class A common shares.



The company generated $12.8 million in cash from operating activities in the reported quarter compared with $14 million in the previous quarter. For the first nine months of 2025, operating cash flow totaled $46.4 million.

CINT’s Q4 & 2025 Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2025, CINT anticipates revenues between $130.4 million and $132.6 million. The guidance implies approximately 12.5% year-over-year growth at constant currency and 16.8% growth on a reported U.S. dollar basis at the midpoint of the range.



For 2025, CINT expects organic revenue growth at constant currency to be in the range of 12.5% to 13.0% year over year. The company also projects an Adjusted EBITDA margin between 18% and 20%.

