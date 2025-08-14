CI&T Q2 Revenue Rises to $117 Million

CI&T(NYSE:CINT) reported fiscal second quarter ended June 30, 2025, results on Aug. 13, 2025, delivering revenue of $117.2 million, organic constant currency growth of 12.3% year over year, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.4%. Management raised the lower end of full-year organic revenue growth guidance at constant currency to 10.5% for fiscal 2025, citing a robust pipeline and elevated client adoption of its AI-powered CI&T Flow platform, which now influences 90% of revenue.

The following insights highlight key growth drivers, competitive strengths, and forward strategy.

CI&T delivers double-digit organic growth

Latin American revenue surged 26% year over year in the fiscal second quarter, while North America contributed steady 7% year-over-year revenue growth from a higher base. This marks the third consecutive quarter of double-digit organic revenue growth at constant currency for the company.

"In 2025Q2, our revenue was $117.2 million, an increase of 8% from the same period last year. When adjusting for currency fluctuations, our organic revenue growth at constant currency was 12.3% year over year. This marks our third consecutive quarter of double-digit organic growth at constant currency."

-- Stanley Rodrigues, CFO

Sustained organic growth across core geographies demonstrates the resilience of CI&T’s business model and the effectiveness of its AI-driven service offerings in capturing client demand.

AI platform drives 90% of revenue

The CI&T Flow platform, supported by adaptive teams and new hiring, has become integral to service delivery, with company headcount growing over 22% year over year to more than 7,600. This investment reflects the company’s commitment to capturing AI-first project demand and scaling its technology-led solutions.

"Basically, the adoption of CI&T teams regarding CI&T Flow is reaching 90% of our team. So we can, as a proxy, say that 90% of our revenue now has some influence of AI and CI&T Flow. This is not directly related to business use cases relating to generative AI, but saying that now, basically, everything we do, 90% is somehow boosted by artificial intelligence and Flow."

-- Cesar Gon, CEO

Deep integration of the Flow platform positions CI&T as a differentiated end-to-end digital transformation partner, increasing client stickiness and long-term competitive advantage.

Top client growth outpaces portfolio

The company’s "land-and-expand" approach expanded its cohort of $5 million to $10 million clients from 11 in 2024 to 15 over the past 12 months. Revenue from the largest client grew 92% year over year, while eight of the top-10 clients posted sequential growth.

"What I can bring here, Luke, is for the top client in terms of constant currency. We grew year over year by 92%. The top 10 clients, I don't have the constant currency data here. It's close to 12% growth year over year. Right? And if we get, of course, as we have top 10 clients, they vary year from another from one year to another year. If we take the current existing top 10 clients, that cohort grew 23% year over year. Right? So it's another data point. So the existing top 10 clients they grew 23% year over year."

-- Stanley Rodrigues, CFO

Exceptional growth among strategic large clients highlights the value placed on CI&T’s AI and service depth, supporting increased wallet share and a higher-quality pipeline for future quarters.

Looking Ahead

Management forecasts net revenue of at least $124.4 million for the next quarter. Full-year 2025 organic revenue growth guidance at constant currency has been raised to a 10.5% to 15% range. The company maintains adjusted EBITDA margin guidance of 18% to 20%, supported by an order pipeline now 25% higher year over year and rapid expansion in AI-first offerings.

