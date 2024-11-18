CI&T price target raised to $10 from $9 at Canaccord

Canaccord analyst Joseph Vafi raised the firm’s price target on CI&T to $10 from $9 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said the company posted a 10% revenue increase in Q3 with an adjusted EBITDA of 19.5%, both metrics improving sequentially. While the macro remains tough, we believe CINT is doing a good job of expanding wallet share with some of its larger customers while also being efficient with employee utilization.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.