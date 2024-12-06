CI&T initiated with a Buy at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Bryan Bergin initiated coverage of CI&T with a Buy rating and $9 price target CI&T offers an attractive nearshore digital engineering value proposition with an “impressive blue-chip client roster,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the company’s concentrations are being diversified, growth trends are recovering, and it is leaning into generative artificial intelligence to gain share. TD views CI&T as “relatively under-the-radar player” that is discounted verses the peer group.

