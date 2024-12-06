CI&T initiated with a Buy at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Bryan Bergin initiated coverage of CI&T with a Buy rating and $9 price target CI&T offers an attractive nearshore digital engineering value proposition with an “impressive blue-chip client roster,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the company’s concentrations are being diversified, growth trends are recovering, and it is leaning into generative artificial intelligence to gain share. TD views CI&T as “relatively under-the-radar player” that is discounted verses the peer group.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CINT:
- CI&T price target raised to $10 from $9 at Canaccord
- CI&T Reports Strong Revenue Growth in Q3 2024
- CI&T reports Q3 EPS 7c, consensus 39c
- CI&T Achieves Record Revenue Growth in 3Q24
- Is CINT a Buy, Before Earnings?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.