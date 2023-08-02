CI&T Inc (CINT) Price Target Increased by 5.37% to 8.81

The average one-year price target for CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) has been revised to 8.81 / share. This is an increase of 5.37% from the prior estimate of 8.36 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 16.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 47.87% from the latest reported closing price of 5.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in CI&T Inc. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CINT is 0.16%, a decrease of 29.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.82% to 15,065K shares. The put/call ratio of CINT is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fred Alger Management holds 2,791K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,943K shares, representing a decrease of 5.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CINT by 25.49% over the last quarter.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors holds 1,557K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,473K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,472K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CINT by 21.05% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 1,430K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,461K shares, representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CINT by 0.67% over the last quarter.

ALMAX - Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Fund holds 944K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,036K shares, representing a decrease of 9.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CINT by 44.34% over the last quarter.

CI&T Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CI&T is a global digital specialist, a partner in end-to-end digital transformation for 50+ Large Enterprises & Fast Growth Clients. As digital natives, CI&T brings a 26-year track record of accelerating business impact through complete and scalable digital solutions. With a global presence in 8 countries with a nearshore delivery model, CI&T is the Employer of Choice for 5,000 professionals in strategy, data science, design, and engineering, unlocking top-line growth, improving customer experience and driving operational efficiency.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.