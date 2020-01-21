CIT Group To Replace Tanger Factory Outlet In S&P MidCap 400

(RTTNews) - CIT Group Inc. (CIT) will replace Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) in the S&P MidCap 400 and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will replace McDermott International, Inc. (MDR) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, January 27.

McDermott said it will file today to reorganize under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.