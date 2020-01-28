Markets
CIT Group Q4 19 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - CIT Group Inc. (CIT) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on January 28, 2020, to discuss Q4 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to cit.com/investor

To listen to the call, dial 888-317-6003 (US) or 412-317-6061 (International), Elite Entry Code 0707708.

For a replay call, dial 1-877-344-7529 (US) or 1-412-317-0088 (International), Access Code: 10138530.

