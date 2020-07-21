Markets
CIT Group Q2 20 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - CIT Group Inc. (CIT) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on July 21, 2020, to discuss Q2 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://ir.cit.com/CustomPage/Index?keyGenPage=376674

To listen to the call, dial 888-317-6003 (US) or 412-317-6061 (International), Elite Entry Code 8064258.

For a replay call, dial 1-877-344-7529 (US) or 1-412-317-0088 (International), Access Code: 10146029.

