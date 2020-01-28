CIT Group Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.27 per share

(RTTNews) - CIT Group Inc. (CIT) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $121 million, or $1.27 per share. This compares with $82 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, CIT Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $121 million or $1.27 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.5% to $461 million from $421 million last year.

CIT Group Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $121 Mln. vs. $127 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.27 vs. $1.21 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $461 Mln vs. $421 Mln last year.

