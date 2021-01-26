CIT Group Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for CIT Group Inc. (CIT):

-Earnings: -$4 million in Q4 vs. $121 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.04 in Q4 vs. $1.27 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, CIT Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $148 million or $1.50 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.57 per share -Revenue: $496 million in Q4 vs. $461 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.