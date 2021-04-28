CIT Group Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for CIT Group Inc. (CIT):

-Earnings: $301 million in Q1 vs. -$628 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $3.04 in Q1 vs. -$6.40 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, CIT Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $245 million or $2.47 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.71 per share -Revenue: $557 million in Q1 vs. $496 million in the same period last year.

