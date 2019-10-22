CIT Group Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q3

Markets
(RTTNews) - CIT Group Inc. (CIT) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $143 million, or $1.50 per share. This compares with $132 million, or $1.33 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.6% to $454 million from $476 million last year.

CIT Group Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $143 Mln. vs. $132 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.50 vs. $1.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.21 -Revenue (Q3): $454 Mln vs. $476 Mln last year.

