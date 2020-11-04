CIT Group Inc (DEL) (CIT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

CIT Group Inc (DEL) (CIT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CIT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that CIT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $31.88, the dividend yield is 4.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CIT was $31.88, representing a -34.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.96 and a 165.22% increase over the 52 week low of $12.02.

CIT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CIT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$5.28. Zacks Investment Research reports CIT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -147.92%, compared to an industry average of 3.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CIT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CIT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CIT as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY)

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend (FGD)

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (EWMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EWMC with an increase of 11.67% over the last 100 days. KBE has the highest percent weighting of CIT at 3%.

