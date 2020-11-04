Dividends
CIT

CIT Group Inc (DEL) (CIT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

CIT Group Inc (DEL) (CIT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CIT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that CIT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $31.88, the dividend yield is 4.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CIT was $31.88, representing a -34.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.96 and a 165.22% increase over the 52 week low of $12.02.

CIT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CIT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$5.28. Zacks Investment Research reports CIT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -147.92%, compared to an industry average of 3.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CIT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CIT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CIT as a top-10 holding:

  • SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)
  • First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY)
  • First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend (FGD)
  • Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (EWMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EWMC with an increase of 11.67% over the last 100 days. KBE has the highest percent weighting of CIT at 3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CIT

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular