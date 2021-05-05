CIT Group Inc (DEL) (CIT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2021

CIT Group Inc (DEL) (CIT) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CIT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that CIT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $53.53, the dividend yield is 2.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CIT was $53.53, representing a -4.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.89 and a 334.86% increase over the 52 week low of $12.31.

CIT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.85. Zacks Investment Research reports CIT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 572.14%, compared to an industry average of 13.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CIT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CIT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CIT as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Trust (MRGR)

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MRGR with an increase of 3.85% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CIT at 3.64%.

