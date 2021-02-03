CIT Group Inc (DEL) (CIT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 04, 2021

CIT Group Inc (DEL) (CIT) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CIT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that CIT has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CIT was $39.56, representing a -19.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.93 and a 229.12% increase over the 52 week low of $12.02.

CIT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CIT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$6.59. Zacks Investment Research reports CIT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 505%, compared to an industry average of 8.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CIT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CIT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CIT as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Trust (MRGR)

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend (FGD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FGD with an increase of 20.06% over the last 100 days. MRGR has the highest percent weighting of CIT at 3.64%.

