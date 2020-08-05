CIT Group Inc (DEL) (CIT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2020

CIT Group Inc (DEL) (CIT) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CIT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that CIT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.62, the dividend yield is 7.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CIT was $18.62, representing a -61.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.96 and a 54.91% increase over the 52 week low of $12.02.

CIT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CIT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$4.62. Zacks Investment Research reports CIT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -139.06%, compared to an industry average of -15.6%.

