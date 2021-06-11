Markets
CIT

CIT Group Elling Aviation Loan Portfolio To KKR

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - CIT Group Inc. (CIT) Friday announced sale of its aviation loan portfolio to KKR, a global investment firm.

This is related to a previously announced agreement for a loan portfolio of nearly $800 million balance across more than 50 loans for about 60 commercial aircraft.

CIT said it has transferred the majority of loans and expects to complete the process by the end of the second quarter of 2021.

Upon completion, CIT will completely come out of its aircraft lending business and focus on providing banking and advisory services as part of its core Aerospace, Defense and Government Services business.

The portfolio will be serviced by AV AirFinance Limited, a commercial aviation loan servicer, launched by KKR.

"This transaction allows CIT to rebalance our portfolio mix and reinvest in core businesses," said Phil Robbins, CIT President of Asset Management and Capital Markets.

"The purchase of this loan portfolio from CIT will be used to seed the launch of our aviation lending business in partnership with AV AirFinance," Dan Pietrzak, Partner and Co-head of Private Credit at KKR, commented.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CIT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular