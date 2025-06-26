CISO Global Partners with Financial Independence Group to Tap $2 Billion Market with CyberSimpleTM Powered by CHECKLIGHT®

CISO Global partners with FIG to deliver CyberSimpleTM and CHECKLIGHT®, targeting a $2 billion cybersecurity market opportunity.

Quiver AI Summary

CISO Global has formed a strategic alliance with Financial Independence Group (FIG) through Cyber Assurance Group Incorporated (CAGI) to launch CyberSimpleTM powered by CHECKLIGHT®. This partnership aims to tap into an estimated $2 billion market within the Professional Employer Organization (PEO) and Financial Management sector. The CyberSimpleTM solution will be integrated into FIG’s advisor portal, offering enhanced cybersecurity services to wealth advisors and their clients, along with a warranty of up to $1.5 million. CISO Global plans to support this launch with instructional videos to facilitate user adoption. The partnership underscores a shared commitment to improving cybersecurity standards for financial services, addressing the increasing threats posed by cybercriminals.

Potential Positives

Alliance with Financial Independence Group opens a $2 billion market opportunity in the PEO and Financial Management sector.

Integration of CyberSimpleTM powered by CHECKLIGHT® into FIG’s proprietary advisor portal expands reach to thousands of wealth advisors and their clients.

Offer includes a substantial $1.5 million warranty, enhancing the appeal and security of the cybersecurity product.

Demonstrates ongoing collaboration with Cyber Assurance Group to elevate cybersecurity standards across industries, reinforcing CISO Global's leadership in the sector.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes a forward-looking statement regarding the $2 billion market opportunity, which may raise concerns about the feasibility and execution of this expectation.



The inclusion of a substantial warranty of up to $1.5 million could imply potential financial liability or risks if claims exceed expectations.



The terminology used, such as "subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, and other factors," suggests that the company's future performance may not meet current expectations, which could impact investor confidence.

FAQ

What is CyberSimple powered by CHECKLIGHT®?

CyberSimple powered by CHECKLIGHT® is a new cybersecurity solution integrated into FIG's platform, providing enhanced protection for financial services firms.

How does the alliance with FIG impact the cybersecurity market?

The alliance with FIG opens an estimated $2 billion market opportunity in the PEO and Financial Management sector, enhancing cybersecurity offerings.

What financial protection does CHECKLIGHT® offer?

CHECKLIGHT® provides up to $1.5 million in financial protection, ensuring comprehensive coverage against cyber threats for users.

How will financial advisors benefit from this partnership?

Financial advisors will gain access to user-friendly cybersecurity tools and instructional videos, improving their ability to protect client data.

Who are the companies involved in this strategic partnership?

The strategic partnership involves CISO Global, Financial Independence Group (FIG), and Cyber Assurance Group Incorporated (CAGI).

$CISO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $CISO stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





$2 Billion Total Addressable Market for CyberSimple







TM







powered by CHECKLIGHT







®











Scottsdale, AZ, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



CISO Global (NASDAQ: CISO), a leader in AI-powered cybersecurity software and compliance services, today announced an alliance with Financial Independence Group (FIG) through the company’s strategic partnership with Cyber Assurance Group Incorporated (CAGI) and its CyberSimple



TM



solution, a groundbreaking advancement in the distribution of CISO Global’s flagship cybersecurity product, CHECKLIGHT



®



. The alliance opens an estimated



$2 billion market opportunity in the PEO and Financial Management sector



.





This initiative will integrate the offering of CyberSimple



TM



powered by CHECKLIGHT



®



, with its



expanded $1.5M warranty



, directly into FIG’s proprietary advisor portal, which currently supports services such as stock trading, wealth management tracking, business acceleration tools, and insurance solutions for the thousands of wealth advisors using FIG’s platform.





“Cyber protection for financial services firms and their retail clients is the most important planning needed today,” said Nicholas Ross, Chief Strategy Officer, FIG. “We are at war hourly with malicious actors seeking to steal even the most basic data from our bank, brokerage, and insurance accounts. Every American needs a veil of protection that we are pleased to finally bring to the retail community.”





Assisted by CAGI, FIG will integrate the offering of CyberSimple into its proprietary client-facing platform over the coming weeks. CISO Global will provide additional support with the delivery of user-friendly instructional video tutorials designed to provide FIG’s advisors and their clients with straightforward guidance on installing CHECKLIGHT



®



and managing cybersecurity alerts.





“CyberSimple is by far the most cost-effective and user-friendly route to cyber financial protection available on the market today,” said David R. Bechtel, CEO of CAGI. “We’re delighted to be sharing this offering with Financial Independence Group and their many clients who stand to gain from government-grade cybersecurity and the industry’s leading performance warranty, providing up to $1.5M in financial protection."





This announcement builds upon CISO Global’s previously publicized strategic partnership with



Cyber Assurance Group



, reflecting ongoing collaboration aimed at elevating cybersecurity standards across industries.







About CISO Global







CISO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO), whose ticker symbol initials are known in the industry as ‘Chief Information Security Officer’, is a cybersecurity company, headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona who is an industry leader in AI-powered cybersecurity software, managed cybersecurity, and compliance that delivers comprehensive solutions designed to protect organizations from the latest cyber threats. The company protects the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and ensures their compliance obligations are being met. For more information about the company, visit



ciso.inc



; see the following link to join the



investor relations email alerts



.







About Financial Independence Group (FIG)







Financial Independence Group is a leading financial services company providing wealth management solutions, insurance, and business acceleration tools to financial advisors across the United States, managing over 1.5 million clients. For more information, visit



figmarketing.com



.







About Cyber Assurance Group







Cyber Assurance Group Incorporated (CAGI) is an innovative cyber risk insurance specialist. They leverage cutting-edge technology to assess, mitigate, and insure against cyber threats, providing comprehensive, data-driven solutions. For more information, visit



CyberSimple – Cyber Assurance Group Incorporated



.







Safe Harbor Statement







This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, our belief that we are an industry leader in proprietary software, managed cybersecurity, and compliance; our belief in the strategic partnership with CAGI and their cyber solution; our expectation in the benefits of our alliance with FIG and its partnership with CAGI; our expectation of the estimated $2 billion market opportunity in the PEO and Financial Management sector; our expectation in the integration of the offering of CyberSimple with our product CHECKLIGHT® into FIG’s advisor portal supporting wealth advisors who use the platform; our expectation in the collaboration with FIG and CAGI to offer a solution to the cyber risk gap for the financial services firms market; and our belief that we provide comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to our clients. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," “predict,” "plan," “project,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “potential,” “opportunity,” "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar words or phrases. These statements reflect our current views, expectations, and beliefs concerning future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. These risks may be detailed from time to time in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation and do not intend to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.







For Media Inquiries:







Debra Gallington







debra.gallington@ciso.inc







(480) 389-3444



