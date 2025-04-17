CISO Global Partners with Cyber Assurance Group to Launch CyberSimple for SMB Cybersecurity and Insurance Solutions

CISO Global partners with Cyber Assurance Group to launch CyberSimple, offering tailored cyber resilience and financial protection for SMBs.

CISO Global announced a strategic partnership with Cyber Assurance Group to launch CyberSimple, a new offering designed to enhance cyber resilience and provide financial protection specifically for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). This innovative solution combines CISO Global’s AI-powered CHECKLIGHT® cybersecurity platform with tailored cyber insurance to address the unique needs of the SMB market, which often lacks adequate cybersecurity resources. As cyber threats grow, the integration of proactive cybersecurity measures with affordable financial coverage aims to mitigate risks and give business owners peace of mind. The global cyber insurance market is expected to exceed $50 billion by 2030, highlighting the increasing demand for such integrated solutions. CISO Global also plans to collaborate with Cyber Assurance Group on customized insurance products for larger enterprise clients.

Potential Positives

CISO Global has launched CyberSimple, a strategic offering designed to provide cyber resilience and financial protection specifically for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), addressing a significant market gap.

The partnership with Cyber Assurance Group leverages CISO's AI-powered technology CHECKLIGHT®, providing 24/7 protection against advanced cyber threats while also bundling cyber insurance, thereby enhancing the value proposition for SMBs.

The global cyber insurance market is projected to surpass $50 billion by 2030, suggesting substantial growth potential for CISO Global's new product and service offering within this expanding market.

CISO Global's collaboration with Cyber Assurance Group to develop custom cyber insurance products for enterprise clients indicates a move towards comprehensive solutions, potentially increasing its market reach and revenue opportunities.

Potential Negatives

The press release relies heavily on forward-looking statements, creating uncertainty about the actual future performance and viability of the CyberSimple offering, which could lead to investor skepticism.

There is a significant emphasis on the need for cyber insurance solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, which may indicate that CISO Global recognizes a gap in its current offerings and market penetration in this segment.

The reliance on a partnership for launching CyberSimple suggests potential vulnerabilities if the partnership with Cyber Assurance Group does not meet expectations or fails to deliver the projected benefits.

FAQ

What is CyberSimple?

CyberSimple is a new offering from CISO Global and Cyber Assurance Group that combines cybersecurity protection and financial coverage for SMBs.

Who can benefit from CyberSimple?

Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) can benefit significantly from CyberSimple, as it offers tailored cyber resilience and financial protection.

What technology powers CyberSimple's cybersecurity?

CyberSimple utilizes CHECKLIGHT®, CISO Global's AI-powered endpoint detection and response platform for comprehensive cybersecurity protection.

Why is cyber insurance important for SMBs?

Cyber insurance helps SMBs mitigate financial risks associated with cyber threats, providing essential coverage often inaccessible to them.

How does CyberSimple differ from traditional cyber insurance?

CyberSimple integrates cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions with affordable financial protection, specifically designed for the underserved SMB market.

Scottsdale, AZ, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



CISO Global (NASDAQ: CISO), a leader in AI-powered cybersecurity software and compliance services, today announced a strategic partnership with Cyber Assurance Group Inc., a forward-thinking cyber insurance specialist, to launch CyberSimple, which provides cyber resilience, financial protection, and peace of mind to business owners. This first-of-its-kind offering brings together cutting-edge cybersecurity protection and meaningful financial coverage designed specifically for the underserved small and medium-sized business (SMB) market.





While large enterprises invest heavily in cybersecurity professionals and complex defense strategies, SMBs often lack the resources to implement adequate protections, leaving them disproportionately exposed to cyber risk. Cyber insurance has the potential to close that gap, but coverage is frequently inaccessible to SMBs due to inadequate defenses or high cost of coverage. CyberSimple solves this disconnect.





At the core of CyberSimple is CHECKLIGHT



®



, CISO Global’s revolutionary AI-powered endpoint detection and response (EDR) platform. Delivering 24/7/365 protection, CHECKLIGHT



®



proactively safeguards businesses against zero-day and other advanced cyber threats. CHECKLIGHT



®



is bundled with embedded cyber financial protection that is simple, affordable, and purpose-built for SMBs.





“The global cyber insurance market is projected to surpass $50 billion by 2030, growing at a 25% CAGR,” said David Bechtel, Co-Founder of Cyber Assurance Group. “As companies face increasing cyber threats and regulatory pressures, financial protection has become a critical risk transfer tool, especially for small and mid-sized businesses. This growing demand is driving interest in integrated solutions like CyberSimple.”





“CyberSimple is a breakthrough solution for small and mid-sized businesses that want the protection of a modern cyber defense stack and the reassurance of financial coverage if something goes wrong,” said Kyle Young, Chief Operating Officer of CISO Global. “This partnership offers business owners an efficient way to sleep at night, knowing their networks are protected and their financial risk is mitigated.”





Cyber Assurance Group is also working with CISO Global to develop a portfolio of custom cyber insurance products for enterprise clients that integrate CISO’s proprietary software and services, delivering comprehensive cyber resilience at scale.





For more information about CyberSimple and how it can protect SMBs, visit



CyberSimple – Cyber Assurance Group Incorporated









About CISO Global







CISO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO), headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, is an industry leader in AI-powered cybersecurity software, managed cybersecurity, and compliance that delivers comprehensive solutions designed to protect organizations from the latest cyber threats. The company protects the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and ensures their compliance obligations are being met. For more information about the company, visit



ciso.inc.









About Cyber Assurance Group







Cyber Assurance Group Incorporated (CAGI) is an innovative cyber risk insurance specialist. We leverage cutting-edge technology to assess, mitigate, and insure against cyber threats, providing comprehensive, data-driven solutions.







Safe Harbor Statement







This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, our belief that we are an industry leader in proprietary software, managed cybersecurity, and compliance; our belief in the strategic partnership with Cyber Assurance Group and their solution, CyberSimple; our expectation that our product CHECKLIGHT



®



will offer cybersecurity protection and financial coverage to the small and medium-sized business market; our belief that CHECKLIGHT offers 24/7/365 protection, safeguarding businesses against zero-day and other advanced cyber threats; our belief that the small and medium-sized business market lacks the resources to secure cyber protections, leaving them exposed to cyber risk; we expect the collaboration with Cyber Assurance Group to offer a solution to the cyber risk gap for that market; we expect Cyber Assurance Group to develop a portfolio of custom cyber insurance products for our enterprise clients; and our belief that we provide comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to our clients. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," “predict,” "plan," “project,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “potential,” “opportunity,” "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar words or phrases. These statements reflect our current views, expectations, and beliefs concerning future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. These risks may be detailed from time to time in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation and do not intend to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.







For Media Inquiries:







Hilary Meyers







hilary.meyers@ciso.inc







(480) 389-3444



