CISO Global Inc. Confirms NASDAQ Compliance and Reaffirms Financial Guidance for 2025

CISO Global Inc. confirms NASDAQ compliance, reaffirms financial guidance, and emphasizes commitment to cybersecurity and corporate governance.

Quiver AI Summary

CISO Global Inc. has announced that it is fully compliant with NASDAQ listing standards, confirming the company's commitment to corporate governance and transparency. The company reaffirmed its financial guidance, anticipating approximately $35 million in cybersecurity services revenue and $5 million in software bookings for the current fiscal year. CISO Global's CEO, David Jemmett, expressed satisfaction with the compliance confirmation, which reflects strong demand for its innovative cybersecurity solutions among its over 600 customers and insurance partners. The company focuses on delivering tailored cybersecurity services and products, aiming to enhance shareholder value while responding to evolving cyber threats.

Potential Positives

CISO Global Inc. has received formal notifications from NASDAQ confirming full compliance with all listing standards, highlighting the company's commitment to corporate governance and transparency.

The company reaffirmed its financial guidance, projecting approximately $35 million in cybersecurity services revenue and $5 million in software bookings for the current fiscal year.

This guidance indicates confidence in CISO Global's market position and continued strong demand for its cybersecurity solutions across various industries.

CISO Global actively sells its cybersecurity software to over 600 customers and through key insurance partners, demonstrating a robust customer base and strategic partnerships.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes the need for compliance with NASDAQ listing standards, which may indicate previous concerns or issues that could have affected the company's standing.

Despite reaffirming positive financial guidance, the company is operating under significant risks and uncertainties that could impact future performance, as stated in the Safe Harbor Statement.

The forward-looking statements included in the release carry inherent risks, suggesting potential volatility in achieving projected revenue and growth expectations.

FAQ

What recent compliance confirmation did CISO Global receive?

CISO Global received formal notifications from NASDAQ confirming full compliance with all NASDAQ listing standards.

What is the financial guidance provided by CISO Global for 2025?

CISO Global expects to achieve approximately $35 million in cybersecurity services revenue and $5 million in software bookings for 2025.

Who is the CEO of CISO Global?

The CEO of CISO Global is David Jemmett, who emphasizes the company's commitment to transparency and governance.

What type of services does CISO Global offer?

CISO Global offers AI-powered security software, managed cybersecurity, and compliance solutions tailored to businesses and organizations.

How many customers does CISO Global serve?

CISO Global actively serves over 600 customers and collaborates with key insurance partners like Cyber Assurance Group.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CISO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $CISO stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Scottsdale, AZ, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO), an industry leader in AI-powered security software, managed cybersecurity, and compliance, is pleased to announce it has received formal notifications from NASDAQ confirming that the company is in full compliance with all NASDAQ listing standards.





The NASDAQ notifications verified that CISO Global has satisfied all previously outstanding listing requirements, underscoring the company's strong commitment to corporate governance, transparency, and shareholder value.





CISO Global also reaffirmed its



previous financial guidance



, expecting to achieve approximately $35 million in cybersecurity services revenue and $5 million in software bookings for the current fiscal year. This guidance aligns with the company's strategic initiatives, robust customer growth, and sustained demand for cybersecurity solutions across multiple industries.





"We are pleased to receive this confirmation from NASDAQ, as it reflects our ongoing commitment to maintaining the highest standards of transparency and governance," stated David Jemmett, CEO of CISO Global. "Our reaffirmed revenue guidance demonstrates confidence in our market position and the continued strong demand for our innovative cybersecurity software. We remain focused on executing our strategy, delivering value to our shareholders, and helping our customers defend against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats."





CISO Global is actively selling its portfolio of next generation security software to its over 600 customers and through key insurance partners such as



Cyber Assurance Group



.







About CISO Global







CISO Global is a premier cybersecurity firm dedicated to providing leading-edge cyber services and innovative software solutions designed to protect businesses and organizations from evolving cyber threats. Leveraging deep industry expertise, advanced technology, and strategic partnerships, CISO Global delivers comprehensive cybersecurity solutions tailored to client-specific needs.







Safe Harbor Statement







This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, our belief that we are an industry leader in AI-powered security software, managed cybersecurity, and compliance; our belief in our strong commitment to corporate governance, transparency, and shareholder value; our expectation of the our financial commitment to procuring upwards of $35 million in cybersecurity services revenue and $5 million in software bookings in 2025; our belief in our strategic initiatives, robust customer growth, and sustained demand for cybersecurity solutions across multiple industries. and our belief that we provide comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to our clients. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," “predict,” "plan," “project,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “potential,” “opportunity,” "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar words or phrases. These statements reflect our current views, expectations, and beliefs concerning future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. These risks may be detailed from time to time in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation and do not intend to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.







For Media Inquiries:







Hilary Meyers







hilary.meyers@ciso.inc







(480) 389-3444



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.