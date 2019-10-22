Cision Ltd. To Be Acquired By Platinum Equity In $2.74 Bln Deal - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Cision Ltd. (CISN) said it has agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of Platinum Equity in an all cash deal valued at approximately $2.74 billion or $10.00 per share. Cision Ltd. noted that it may solicit alternative acquisition proposals during the go-shop period until November 12, 2019. The proposed transaction is anticipated to close in the first quarter of 2020.

The proposed deal is subject to approval by Cision Ltd.'s shareholders. Certain affiliates of GTCR, collectively holding approximately 34% of the outstanding shares, have agreed to vote in favor of the acquisition agreement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.