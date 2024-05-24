News & Insights

Stocks

CISI Invests in High-Speed Guaranteed Securities

May 24, 2024 — 07:12 am EDT

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd. (HK:6058) has released an update.

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd. (CISI) has made a significant investment by subscribing to US$9.5 million in perpetual securities offered by Coastal Emerald Limited, guaranteed by Shandong Hi-Speed Group Co., Ltd. The transaction, which took place after trading hours on May 23, 2024, falls under the discloseable transaction category as per the Listing Rules, therefore not requiring shareholder approval. The perpetual securities carry a fixed interest rate of 6.50% per annum, with no maturity date, indicating a long-term commitment from CISI.

