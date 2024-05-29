CISI Investment Disposes Notes to Diversify Portfolio

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd. (HK:6058) has released an update.

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd. (CISI Investment) has recently completed the disposal of Notes with an aggregate principal amount of US$7 million over the course of May 2024, resulting in a slight gain from the transactions. The disposals are in line with the company’s investment strategy to generate stable returns and diversify its investment portfolio. These transactions, while significant, do not require shareholder approval but are subject to reporting and announcement obligations.

