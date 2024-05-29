News & Insights

Stocks

CISI Investment Disposes Notes to Diversify Portfolio

May 29, 2024 — 08:16 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd. (HK:6058) has released an update.

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd. (CISI Investment) has recently completed the disposal of Notes with an aggregate principal amount of US$7 million over the course of May 2024, resulting in a slight gain from the transactions. The disposals are in line with the company’s investment strategy to generate stable returns and diversify its investment portfolio. These transactions, while significant, do not require shareholder approval but are subject to reporting and announcement obligations.

For further insights into HK:6058 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.