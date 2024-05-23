Cisco’s Strategic Pivot: Navigating the Risks of Software and Subscription Services in the Tech Market

Cisco (CSCO) has disclosed a new risk, in the Demand category.

Cisco’s shift towards software and subscription services, including its acquisition of Splunk, exposes the company to market acceptance risks and necessitates convincing customers to adopt and renew these services. Performance issues, such as service interruptions or reliance on third-party providers, could result in increased costs, customer loss, and reputational damage. Inadequately scaling operations to meet customer demands or failing to effectively implement new technologies could hinder growth and competitiveness, potentially harming Cisco’s financial outcomes.

Overall, Wall Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on CSCO stock based on 6 Buys and 11 Holds.

To learn more about Cisco’s risk factors, click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.