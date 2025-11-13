Cisco's Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y, Shares Rise

Cisco Systems CSCO reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 non-GAAP earnings of $1 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.04%. The figure increased 9.9% year over year.



Revenues of $14.88 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.71%. The top line increased 7.5% year over year. Total Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR) were $31.4 billion, up 5% with product ARR growth of 7%. Total subscription revenues were $8 billion and represented 54% of Cisco’s total revenues. Total software revenue was up 3% year over year to $5.7 billion.



Cisco shares were up 5.73% at the time of writing this article. In the trailing 12-month period, CSCO shares have appreciated 24.9%, underperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s return of 26.9%.

CSCO’s Q1 Top-Line Details

Revenues from Networking in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 were $7.77 billion, up 15% on a year-over-year basis. Security revenues were $1.98 billion, down 2% year over year. Collaboration revenues were $1.06 billion, down 3% year over year. Observability revenues were $274 million, up 6% year over year.



Total Product revenues in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 were $11.08 billion, comprising 74.4% of Cisco’s total revenues. On a year-over-year basis, product revenues increased 9.5%. Service Revenues were $3.81 billion, comprising 25.6% of Cisco’s total revenues and up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.



Region-wise, the Americas’ revenues increased 9% year over year to $8.99 billion. EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) revenues climbed 5% year over year to $3.78 billion. APJC (Asia Pacific Japan China) revenues climbed 5% year over year to $2.11 billion.



In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, AI Infrastructure orders from webscale customers exceeded $1.3 billion.

CSCO’s Q1 Operating Details

First-quarter fiscal 2026 non-GAAP gross margin was 68.1%, which expanded 120 basis points (bps) year over year. On a non-GAAP basis, the product gross margin decreased 30 bps on a year-over-year basis to 50%. Service gross margin decreased 90 bps to 18.1%.



In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Cisco reported total non-GAAP operating expenses of $5.02 billion, up 3% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses declined 150 bps year over year.



Consequently, CSCO reported a non-GAAP operating income of $5.12 billion, up 8.4% year over year. Operating margin expanded 30 bps year over year to 34.4%.

CSCO’s Balance Sheet Details

As of Oct. 25, 2025, cash and cash equivalents and investments totaled $15.7 billion, which decreased from $16.1 billion as of July 26.



Total debt was $28.1 billion as of Oct. 25, 2025, compared with $28.1 billion as of July 26.



The remaining performance obligations (RPO) at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2026 were $42.9 billion, up 7%. Product RPO was up 10%, and services RPO was up 4%.



In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, CSCO returned $3.6 billion to stockholders through share buybacks ($2 billion) and dividends ($1.6 billion).

CSCO Offers Positive Guidance

For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Cisco expects non-GAAP earnings between $1.01 per share and $1.03 per share. Revenues are expected to be in the range of $15 billion-$15.2 billion.



Non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be between 67.5% and 68.5%. Non-GAAP operating margin is anticipated to be between 33.5% and 34.5%.



For fiscal 2026, Cisco expects non-GAAP earnings between $4.08 per share and $4.14 per share. The company expects revenues between $60.2 billion and $61 billion.

