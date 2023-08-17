Cisco's (CSCO) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Cisco Systems CSCO reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $1.14 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.55%. The bottom line jumped 37.3% year over year.



Revenues increased 16% year over year to $15.2 billion and beat the consensus mark by 1.04%. Product revenues (76.6% of total revenues) increased 20.3% on a year-over-year basis to $11.09 billion.



Secure, Agile Networks revenues rose 33% year over year to $8.125 billion, beating the consensus mark by 5.85%. End-to-End Security revenues were $987 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.04%.



Internet for the Future revenues increased 3% to $1.298 billion, missing the consensus mark by 9.29%. Optimized Application Experiences revenues were up 15% to $214 million and beat the consensus mark by 2.43%.



Collaboration revenues decreased 12% on a year-over-year basis to $1.023 billion. Revenues from Other Products decreased 33% to $2 million.

Cisco Systems, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Cisco Systems, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Cisco Systems, Inc. Quote

Service revenues (23.4% of total revenues) inched up 4.1% year over year to $3.55 billion.

Quarter in Detail

Region-wise, America’s revenues increased 12% year over year to $9.075 billion and beat the consensus mark by 4.34%. EMEA revenues increased 10% from the year-ago quarter to $3.93 billion but lagged the consensus mark by 2.9%. APJC revenues increased 7% year over year to $2.203 billion but missed the consensus mark by 2.59%



Annualized recurring revenues came in at $24.3 billion, up 5% year over year. Product ARR increased 10% year over year.



Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 270 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter’s level to 65.9%.



On a non-GAAP basis, the product gross margin expanded 420 bps to 65.5%. Service gross margin contracted 150 bps to 67.5%.



Non-GAAP operating expenses were $4.65 billion, up 14.7% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses decreased 40 bps year over year to 30.6%.



Non-GAAP operating margin expanded 300 bps year over year to 35.4%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of Jul 29, 2023, Cisco’s cash & cash equivalents and investments balance were $26.15 billion compared with $23.29 billion as of Apr 29, 2023.



Total debt (short-term plus long-term) as of Jul 29, 2023, was $8.39 billion, unchanged sequentially.



Cash flow from operating activities was $6 billion, higher than the $5.2 billion reported in the previous quarter.



The remaining performance obligations (“RPO”) at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter were $34.9 billion, up 11%, with 51% of this amount to be recognized as revenues over the next 12 months. Product RPO was up 12% and service RPO was up 9%.

Guidance

For first-quarter fiscal 2024, revenues are expected to be between $14.5 billion and $14.7 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $14.53 billion, within management’s guided range.



Non-GAAP gross margin is anticipated between 64.5% and 65.5% for the quarter.



Non-GAAP operating margin is expected between 34% and 35% for the quarter.



Non-GAAP earnings are anticipated between $1.02 and $1.04 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at 99 cents per share, lower than management’s guided range.



For fiscal 2024, revenues are expected between $57 billion and $58.2 billion. Non-GAAP earnings are anticipated between $4.01 and $4.08 per share.



The consensus mark for fiscal 2024 earnings and revenues are pegged at $4.04 per share and $58.28 billion, respectively.

Zacks Rank & Upcoming Earnings to Watch

Cisco currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



NVIDIA NVDA, NetEase NTES and Workday WDAY are some other top-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the Zacks Computer & Technology sector. All three stocks sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



While NVIDIA is set to report its quarterly results on Aug 23, both NetEase and Workday are scheduled to report on Aug 24.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NetEase, Inc. (NTES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Workday, Inc. (WDAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.