Cisco's (CSCO) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Cisco Systems CSCO reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 87 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.16%. The bottom line increased 4.8% year over year.



Revenues inched up 0.2% year over year to $12.84 billion. Revenues lagged the consensus mark by 3.70%.

Quarter in Detail

Region-wise, the Americas revenues increased 3% year over year to $7.64 billion. Revenues from both EMEA and APJC increased 6% each year over year to $3.271 billion and $1.926 billion, respectively.



Service revenues (26.4% of total revenues) decreased 7.6% year over year to $3.39 billion, driven by growth in software and solution-support services.



Annualized recurring revenues (“ARR”) came in at $22.4 billion, up 11% year over year. Product ARR growth was 20% in the quarter under review.



Product revenues (73.6% of total revenues) increased 3.4% on a year-over-year basis to $9.45 billion.



Total product orders rose 8% on a year-over-year basis.

Break Down of Product Revenues

Secure, Agile Networks (62.1% of total Product revenues) revenues increased 7% year over year to $5.869 billion.



Collaboration (12% of Product revenues) revenues declined 7% on a year-over-year basis to $1.132 billion.



End-to-End Security (9.9% of Product revenues) revenues were up 7% to $938 million.



Internet for the Future (14% of Product revenues) revenues climbed 6% to $1.324 billion.



Optimized Application Experiences (1.9% of Product revenues) revenues were up 8% to 183 million.



Revenues from Other Products decreased 58% to $2 million.

Operating Details

Non-GAAP gross margin contracted 60 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter’s level to 65.3%.



On a non-GAAP basis, product gross margin contracted 80 bps to 64.1%. Service gross margin expanded 20 bps to 68.9%.



Non-GAAP operating expenses were $3.93 billion, down 5.2% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses contracted 170 bps to 30.7%.



Non-GAAP operating margin expanded 110 bps year over year to 34.7%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of Apr 30, 2022, Cisco’s cash & cash equivalents and investments balance were $20.1 billion compared with $21.1 billion as of Jan 29, 2022.



Total debt (short-term plus long-term) as of Apr 30, 2022, was $9.42 billion compared with $11.47 billion as of Jan 29, 2022.



Cash flow from operating activities was $3.7 billion compared with $2.5 billion reported in the prior quarter.



Cisco declared a quarterly dividend of 38 cents per share, up 3%, to be paid on Apr 27, 2022 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on Apr 6, 2022.



In the quarter under review, Cisco returned $1.8 billion to shareholders, including dividend payments of $1.6 billion and share repurchases worth $252 million.



Remaining performance obligations (“RPO”) at the end of the fiscal third quarter were $30.2 billion, up 7%, with 54% of this amount to be recognized as revenues over the next 12 months. Product RPO was up 13% and service RPO was up 3%.

Guidance

For fourth-quarter fiscal 2022, revenues are expected to decline between 1% and 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.



Non-GAAP gross margin is anticipated between 64% and 65% for the quarter.



Non-GAAP operating margin is anticipated between 31.5% and 33.5% for the quarter. Non-GAAP earnings are anticipated between 76 cents and 84 cents per share.



For fiscal 2022, revenues are expected to rise by 2-3% on a year-over-year basis. Non-GAAP earnings are anticipated between $3.29 and $3.37 per share.

