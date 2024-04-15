Cisco's (CSCO) Isovalent Buyout Expands Security Offering

Cisco Systems CSCO recently announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Isovalent, a leader in open-source cloud-native networking and security. The deal indicates CSCO’s bold stride toward defining the future of secure, multicloud networking.



Isovalent’s groundbreaking technologies, including eBPF, Cilium and Tetragon, will be pivotal in Cisco’s Security Cloud vision, an AI-driven platform aimed at offering cutting-edge protection in a multicloud environment.



eBPF, an open-source technology championed by Isovalent, enables sophisticated software programs to interact with the kernel of an operating system without altering its core. This breakthrough empowers enhanced security, observability and networking functionalities at the kernel level, previously unattainable.



Cilium and Tetragon, developed by Isovalent, provide robust networking capabilities and heightened visibility into cloud-native interactions. Cilium, already embraced by major public cloud providers, facilitates seamless policy definition and enforcement across software-defined networks. Tetragon, on the other hand, offers comprehensive security controls, safeguarding workloads across any cloud environment while ensuring compliance and integration with existing monitoring tools.



Cisco’s investment in Isovalent since 2020 underscores its confidence in Isovalent’s technology, with Cilium already established as the go-to choice for cloud-native connectivity. Isovalent’s recent innovations, including Cilium Mesh and Tetragon, further cement its position as a trailblazer in multicloud networking and security.



Cisco Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cisco Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cisco Systems, Inc. Quote

As organizations navigate the complexities of modern cloud environments, Cisco’s acquisition of Isovalent promises to deliver unparalleled solutions, fortifying defenses against evolving threats and driving innovation in the realm of secure, multicloud networking.

Cisco Suffers From Uncertain Macroenvironment

Cisco shares have declined 4% year to date, underperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s return of 11.1%. Increasing macroeconomic uncertainty and decreased demand from telecommunication and cable service providers have been major headwinds.



The challenges stemming from a cautious economic environment, including heightened scrutiny of deals by customers, delayed product deployments and reduced overall demand, have been negatively impacting top-line growth.



For third-quarter fiscal 2024, revenues are expected to be between $12.1 billion and $12.3 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $12.36 billion, indicating a 15.19% year-over-year decline.



Non-GAAP earnings are anticipated between 84 cents and 86 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at 85 cents per share, suggesting a 15% year-over-year decline.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Cisco currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



NVIDIA NVDA, Veeva Systems VEEV and Synopsys SNPS are some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Year to date, shares of NVDA, META and SNPS have gained 78.1%, 7.4% and 8.2%, respectively.



Long-term earnings growth rates for NVIDIA, Meta Platforms and Synopsys are currently pegged at 30.93%, 24.09% and 17.51%, respectively.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s an American AI company that’s riding low right now, but it has rounded up clients like BMW, GE, Dell Computer, and Bosch. It has prospects for not just doubling but quadrupling in the year to come. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.