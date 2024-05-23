News & Insights

Ciscom Corp. Disputes Ownership Claims, Bolsters Board

May 23, 2024 — 08:10 am EDT

Ciscom Corp. (TSE:CISC) has released an update.

Ciscom Corp. has been in the spotlight for challenging the alleged unlawful shareholdings of DLT Resolution Inc., while also focusing on strengthening its corporate structure and reporting solid growth in its first quarter of 2024. The company has disputed DLT’s claims regarding share ownership and reported discrepancies in regulatory compliance. In efforts to bolster its board, Ciscom welcomed two new industry experts, enhancing its governance amidst its progressive performance in the Information and Communication Technology sector.

