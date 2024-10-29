News & Insights

Ciscom Corp. Achieves Notable Revenue Growth in 2024

October 29, 2024 — 06:37 pm EDT

Ciscom Corp. (TSE:CISC) has released an update.

Ciscom Corp. has reported a strong 20.6% increase in revenue to $25.9 million in the first three quarters of 2024, overcoming economic challenges. The company attributes this growth to effective cost reduction measures and robust client relationships, while maintaining positive cash flows and improved profitability.

