Cisco wins US court order barring sale of counterfeit equipment

By Mike Scarcella

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Networking equipment maker Cisco Systems CSCO.O has won a preliminary U.S. court decision barring a computer parts reseller from selling counterfeit Cisco products as the two companies continue their long-running court clash.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco on Tuesday said Cisco had shown "sufficient evidence of counterfeit sales" to justify a preliminary injunction in its lawsuit against Dexon Computer Inc.

San Jose-based Cisco in its 2020 lawsuit accused Dexon of violating intellectual property rights as an unauthorized reseller.

Dexon countered with an antitrust lawsuit against Cisco last year in Texas federal court, challenging the company's distribution policies and other business practices. Cisco, which has denied the claims, said evidence revealed in the Texas case showed the alleged copyright infringement was greater than the company had previously known.

"Cisco put forward persuasive evidence that — given Dexon's apparent concealment of its counterfeit sales and the difficulty of uncovering counterfeit sales in general — there is likely many more counterfeit sales that it is unaware of," Breyer wrote in Tuesday's order.

A lawyer for Minnesota-based Dexon, Michael Lafeber, on Wednesday called the injunction "improper" and said Dexon was evaluating its options, including a possible appeal.

A Cisco spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cisco in its copyright and trademark suit alleged Dexon had sold counterfeit Cisco products since at least 2006.

Lawyers for Dexon, which has sold computer networking products for more than 30 years, told Breyer that the company's "extensive" quality controls include steps to detect and prevent counterfeits.

Dexon's attorneys said that Cisco was not entitled to a preliminary injunction because it waited too long to pursue one, arguing that "Cisco does not have a shred of evidence of Dexon ever knowingly or intentionally selling a counterfeit product."

In fashioning a preliminary injunction, Breyer said he was mindful that "it allows Dexon to continue its legitimate business activities, while protecting Cisco against counterfeit sales."

Breyer's order said Cisco will provide Dexon with a tool that can screen products "and determine, within a few seconds, if they are legitimate."

Cisco will be required to submit a $500,000 bond that can cover costs and damages to Dexon if it prevails at a trial next year. Dexon had asked Breyer to require Cisco to post an $8 million bond.

Breyer will hear arguments on Oct. 20 from Dexon seeking dismissal of Cisco's lawsuit.

The case is Cisco Systems v. Dexon Computer, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:20-cv-04926-CRB.

For Cisco: Richard Nelson of Sideman & Bancroft

For Dexon: John Conkle and Amanda Washton of Conkle, Kremer & Engel; and Michael Lafeber of Taft Stettinius & Hollister

(Reporting by Mike Scarcella)

((Mike.Scarcella@thomsonreuters.com;))

