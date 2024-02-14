Cisco to lay off 5% of workforce

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Networking equipment maker Cisco Systems CSCO.O said on Wednesday it would cut 5% of its global workforce, to focus on high-growth areas such as AI and software, adding to thousands of job cuts by tech firms since last year.

