Cisco to lay off 5% of workforce

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

February 14, 2024 — 04:09 pm EST

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Networking equipment maker Cisco Systems CSCO.O said on Wednesday it would cut 5% of its global workforce, to focus on high-growth areas such as AI and software, adding to thousands of job cuts by tech firms since last year.

