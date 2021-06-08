Cisco to launch new features for Webex

STOCKHOLM, June 8 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O said on Tuesday it would launch a set of new features for Webex, ranging from background noise cancellation to adding polls and quizzes to make meetings more interactive.

Conferencing platforms such as Webex, Zoom ZM.O and Microsoft MSFT.O Teams have seen a surge in usage as the coronavirus pandemic has spurred a seismic shift to online working, learning and socialising.

Cisco, which also unveiled a new Webex logo, said its new hybrid work suite would be as much as 40% cheaper than a la carte.

The company has added 800 new features and devices since September for meetings, calling, messaging, and event management directed at hybrid work.

One of the upcoming features uses machine learning and AI technology to individually re-frame meeting participants, allowing everyone in the meeting to see body language and facial expressions.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

