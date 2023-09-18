News & Insights

Cisco To Cut Additional 350 Jobs

(RTTNews) - Cisco Systems plans to cut another 350 employees, the company said in a filing with California's Employment Development Department.

This is the company's second round of job cuts which affects employees at San Jose and Milpitas offices.

The tech infrastructure company will cut 227 workers in San Jose and 123 workers in Milpitas, effective October 16, the filing showed.

Last year Cisco had announced its plan to reduce its workforce by 5% or nearly 4000 employees, and laid off about 700 employees earlier this year.

