Cisco to buy software firm IMImobile in $730 mln deal

STOCKHOLM, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Cisco CSCO.O has agreed to buy London-based cloud communications software company IMImobile PLC IMOI.L for 595 pence per share in cash in a deal valued at about $730 million, including debt.

IMImobile provides software and services to businesses to connect with customers through interactive channels including social, messaging and voice.

