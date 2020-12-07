US Markets
Cisco to buy software firm IMImobile in $730 mln deal

Supantha Mukherjee Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Cisco has agreed to buy London-based cloud communications software company IMImobile PLC for 595 pence per share in cash in a deal valued at about $730 million, including debt.

IMImobile provides software and services to businesses to connect with customers through interactive channels including social, messaging and voice.

