Cisco to acquire Splunk for $28 billion

Adds details

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems CSCO.O said on Thursday it would acquire cybersecurity company Splunk SPLK.Ofor about $28 billion.

Cisco's offer price of $157 per share in cash, represents a premium of about 31% to Splunk's closing price on Wednesday.

Upon the closing of the deal, Splunk CEO Gary Steele will join Cisco's executive leadership team reporting to Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.