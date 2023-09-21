News & Insights

Cisco to acquire Splunk for $28 billion

September 21, 2023 — 07:54 am EDT

Written by Yuvraj Malik for Reuters ->

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems CSCO.O said on Thursday it would acquire cybersecurity company Splunk SPLK.Ofor about $28 billion.

Cisco's offer price of $157 per share in cash, represents a premium of about 31% to Splunk's closing price on Wednesday.

Upon the closing of the deal, Splunk CEO Gary Steele will join Cisco's executive leadership team reporting to Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

