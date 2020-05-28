Cisco to acquire software firm ThousandEyes

May 28 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O has agreed to acquire privately held software maker ThousandEyes Inc, the network gear maker said on Thursday.

The deal is worth nearly $1 billion, Bloomberg reported earlier, citing sources. (https://bloom.bg/3ccInpC)

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

