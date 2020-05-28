US Markets
Cisco to acquire software firm ThousandEyes

Cisco Systems Inc has agreed to acquire privately held software maker ThousandEyes Inc, the network gear maker said on Thursday.

The deal is worth nearly $1 billion, Bloomberg reported earlier, citing sources. (https://bloom.bg/3ccInpC)

