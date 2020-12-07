Markets
Cisco To Acquire IMImobile - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Cisco (CSCO) and IMImobile PLC have reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash offer pursuant to which Cisco will pay 595 pence per share in exchange for each share of IMImobile, or an aggregate purchase price of approximately $730 million, net of cash and including debt. Cisco's offer has been recommended by IMImobile's board of directors. The deal is anticipated to close in the first quarter of calendar year 2021.

IMImobile provides cloud communications software and services that manage business-critical customer interactions at scale. It has offices across the UK, USA, Canada, India, South Africa and UAE.

