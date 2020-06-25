Cisco, Telenor Sign Third Iteration Of Joint Purpose Agreement - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Telenor (TELNY.PK, TELN) and Cisco have signed the third iteration of the Joint Purpose Agreement between the companies to support critical infrastructure transitions. It outlines areas where they will strengthen focus together including security, 5G, Open vRAN, B2B expansion, distributed cloud.

The companies also announced a new round of financing of the joint venture, Working Group Two or WG2. The new financing will be used to accelerate WG2's growth in Europe, North America and Asia, and to extend its solutions in 5G, IoT and private networks. WG2 will now be included in Cisco's General Price List and in Cisco's DevNet program.

